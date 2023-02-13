Logan Planning Commission conditionally approves Jack in the Box location

Famously known for its burgers, fast-food chain Jack in the Box has plans to open one of its first locations in northern Utah on the south side of Logan.

At a meeting on Jan. 26, the Logan Planning Commission conditionally approved a design review permit for the fast-food restaurant.

The 2,341 square-foot drive-thru brick building will be located on the corner of 1200 South and U.S. Highway 89/91. The project will include at least 16 parking stalls and a bike rack, as well as a two-lane drive-thru.

According to the commission, the project is compatible with surrounding land uses and will not interfere with the use and enjoyment of adjacent properties. Currently, the city has not announced a construction date.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.