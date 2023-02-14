© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Cache Valley Civic Ballet announces March performances of story ballet "Coppelia"

Utah Public Radio | By Clarissa Casper & The Herald Journal
Published February 14, 2023 at 6:45 AM MST
The Cache Valley Civic Ballet will be performing “Coppelia” in March as a part of its 40th anniversary season, according to an announcement made on Monday.

Children can experience the production for free, said the announcement, thanks to a generous donor.

“Our appreciation for the generosity of our local community members and businesses cannot be expressed enough,” said artistic director Sandra Emile.

According to the announcement, the comic ballet, which will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on March 24 and 25 at the Ellen Eccles Theatre, has been called “story ballet done to perfection,” by The New York Times.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

