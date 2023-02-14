Cache Valley Civic Ballet announces March performances of story ballet "Coppelia"

The Cache Valley Civic Ballet will be performing “Coppelia” in March as a part of its 40th anniversary season, according to an announcement made on Monday.

Children can experience the production for free, said the announcement, thanks to a generous donor.

“Our appreciation for the generosity of our local community members and businesses cannot be expressed enough,” said artistic director Sandra Emile.

According to the announcement, the comic ballet, which will be performed at 7:30 p.m. on March 24 and 25 at the Ellen Eccles Theatre, has been called “story ballet done to perfection,” by The New York Times.

