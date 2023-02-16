Conservation efforts, environmental priorities remain high in UT

The survey found 95% of Utah voters described the current shortage of water in the West as a problem, and almost 80% believe the Colorado River is in need of urgent action.

Dave Metz, president of the public policy research firm FM3, said a majority of voters in Utah, Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico believe the water shortage the Colorado River faces is a crisis, and also see it as critical for the state's economy.

"This resource, so central to water supplies in the region, is one that voters see as being in jeopardy," Metz reported.

Metz pointed out the survey showed voters are somewhat divided when asked about who uses the most water. Among those surveyed, 43% of Utahns said it is farmers and ranchers, 28% said it is industry and businesses, and 25% said it is homeowners.

Metz noted it speaks to what the public's perception of water use is, and does not correlate to how water supplies are actually allocated.

In addition to water concerns, a majority of Utahns advocate for reducing the dependency on coal, oil and gas by looking to cleaner, more renewable forms of energy and support transitioning to 100% renewable energy in the state.

Of the participants, 77% supported only allowing oil and gas companies the right to drill in areas where there is a high likelihood to produce oil and gas.

Lori Weigel, principal of New Bridge Strategy, said the survey highlights the consistent support for conservation policies all around.

"Ensuring the health of forests, conserving wildlife habitat and migration routes and helping threatened wildlife," Weigel outlined. "We really see the wildlife is something that resonates, and no matter how we asked about it, they were giving us virtually the same response."

Weigel added about three-fourths of western voters said they see others moving into their state as an issue. Utah was one of the top four states which said crowding at outdoor recreation areas such as parks and trails has become a serious problem.