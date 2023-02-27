© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Economic developer: Pending legislation may incentivize moderate income housing

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published February 27, 2023 at 6:40 AM MST
Computer graphic of a Herald Journal newspaper
The Herald Journal

Shawn Milne’s position as the economic developer for Cache, Rich, and Box Elder counties has granted him a unique perspective on the economy’s need for affordable housing.

Without it, he said, Utah’s economy will lose its top spot in the national ranking, a position U.S. News & World Report determined it had in July of last year.

“If we can’t house workers, these businesses that we recruit to come here, or that are homegrown and start here and then grow really big,” Milne explained, “they’re going to leave and go somewhere else and other states are going to recruit our top talent.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

