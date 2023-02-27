Economic developer: Pending legislation may incentivize moderate income housing

Shawn Milne’s position as the economic developer for Cache, Rich, and Box Elder counties has granted him a unique perspective on the economy’s need for affordable housing.

Without it, he said, Utah’s economy will lose its top spot in the national ranking, a position U.S. News & World Report determined it had in July of last year.

“If we can’t house workers, these businesses that we recruit to come here, or that are homegrown and start here and then grow really big,” Milne explained, “they’re going to leave and go somewhere else and other states are going to recruit our top talent.”

