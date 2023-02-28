© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Democratic state legislators urge Republicans to reconsider bills on diversity

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published February 28, 2023 at 8:12 AM MST
The Utah House and Senate Democrats released a statement Monday morning asking their legislative colleagues to reconsider bills against diversity equity and inclusion efforts.

This comes after several such bills have been brought to the legislature. HB451 would prevent state universities from asking for diversity, equity and inclusion statements from professors and students; SB 283 would defund all diversity, equity and inclusion efforts at the university level; and HB 427 would prohibit teachers from talking about discrimination and racism in school, as well as exposing students to “an environment, displays or instruction” that would make them confront a “sincerely held belief, value or standard” taught at home.

The statement said the House and Senate Democrats “stand in solidarity with people of color in Utah and across the nation” and that they “will continue to work toward a future where everyone can thrive.”

