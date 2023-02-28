© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Statewide virtual job fair planned for Thursday

Utah Public Radio | By Andrew Weeks & The Herald Journal
Published February 28, 2023 at 6:36 AM MST
Computer graphic of a Herald Journal newspaper
The Herald Journal

More than 70 employers are scheduled to participate in a statewide virtual job fair this Thursday hosted by the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

The event, which is free, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature open positions in health care, government, transportation, construction manufacturing and retail, among other industries. According to Workforce Services, employers are hiring thousands of people for open positions, including at least 15 employers who are hiring statewide or specific to Cache Valley.

“With Utah’s continued strong economy, now is a great time for job seekers to upscale their career,” Director Liz Carver said in a prepared statement. “We encourage attendees to prepare for the fair by updating their resume and researching potential employers.”

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

