Statewide virtual job fair planned for Thursday

More than 70 employers are scheduled to participate in a statewide virtual job fair this Thursday hosted by the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

The event, which is free, is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature open positions in health care, government, transportation, construction manufacturing and retail, among other industries. According to Workforce Services, employers are hiring thousands of people for open positions, including at least 15 employers who are hiring statewide or specific to Cache Valley.

“With Utah’s continued strong economy, now is a great time for job seekers to upscale their career,” Director Liz Carver said in a prepared statement. “We encourage attendees to prepare for the fair by updating their resume and researching potential employers.”

