USU students hand out Aggie Ice Cream at the Utah State Capitol

Members of the Utah State University Student Association (USUSA) student government and government relations council visited the capitol for Aggie Day on the Hill with coolers full of ice cream to give out to everyone there.

USUSA student advocate vice president Ethan Conlee shared why they do this and why it’s important.

“It's a way of giving back during the session," Conlee said. "Our legislators are only part-time, they do this for seven or eight weeks out of the year, and they don't make very much money; they do it as a public service. This is the university's way of saying, 'Hey, we appreciate all the good work you're doing.'”

The students split into groups taking the ice cream to different areas within the capitol.

One group of students was able to visit with Gov. Spencer Cox. They took a picture with him, and filled his freezer with ice cream.

The students were also visited by Devin Wiser, who represents USU at the Capitol, serving as the university’s Vice President of External and Governmental Relations.

Wiser shared with them some of the things the university is working on with the state legislators and what bills USU is supporting in the session.

“There’s a lot of bills going on about DEI stuff," Wiser said. "They tend to be a little bit skeptical about what higher ed institutions are doing in that regard. So we’re just trying to explain and make sure they know where we’re coming from.”

Wiser said the Aggie Ice Cream day helps keep USU on legislators' minds.

“It's just like a fun little flavorful reminder of what Utah State can do for the state," Wiser said. "It's just one little example of what we do that makes Utah's state as a whole better.”