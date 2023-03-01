© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

USU students hand out Aggie Ice Cream at the Utah State Capitol

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published March 1, 2023 at 11:10 AM MST
photo of the mascot Big Blue holding a container of Aggie Ice Cream
Elise Gottling
/
The Utah Statesman

Legislators at the Utah State Capitol enjoyed Aggie Ice Cream last week. The treat has become part of a favorite day on the hill for busy lawmakers.

Members of the Utah State University Student Association (USUSA) student government and government relations council visited the capitol for Aggie Day on the Hill with coolers full of ice cream to give out to everyone there.

USUSA student advocate vice president Ethan Conlee shared why they do this and why it’s important.

“It's a way of giving back during the session," Conlee said. "Our legislators are only part-time, they do this for seven or eight weeks out of the year, and they don't make very much money; they do it as a public service. This is the university's way of saying, 'Hey, we appreciate all the good work you're doing.'”

The students split into groups taking the ice cream to different areas within the capitol.

One group of students was able to visit with Gov. Spencer Cox. They took a picture with him, and filled his freezer with ice cream.

The students were also visited by Devin Wiser, who represents USU at the Capitol, serving as the university’s Vice President of External and Governmental Relations.

Wiser shared with them some of the things the university is working on with the state legislators and what bills USU is supporting in the session.

“There’s a lot of bills going on about DEI stuff," Wiser said. "They tend to be a little bit skeptical about what higher ed institutions are doing in that regard. So we’re just trying to explain and make sure they know where we’re coming from.”

Wiser said the Aggie Ice Cream day helps keep USU on legislators' minds.

“It's just like a fun little flavorful reminder of what Utah State can do for the state," Wiser said. "It's just one little example of what we do that makes Utah's state as a whole better.”

Tags
Utah News Utah State CapitolUtah State UniversityState Legislative SessionUPR2023 Utah Legislative SessionAggie Ice Cream
Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
See stories by Caitlin Keith
Related Content