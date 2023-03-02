Cache County Republican Veterans Caucus holds first meeting

On Wednesday, a group of Republican veterans met in a conference room of Logan’s Hampton Inn in the first official meeting of the newly formed Cache County Republican Veterans Caucus.

The event, which was organized by now chair David Benson, was attended by several individuals who are veterans.

Addressing attendees, Benson explained more about his purpose behind forming the caucus, saying he hoped the group could help the community with local and state issues.

