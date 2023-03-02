© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Utah News

Cache County Republican Veterans Caucus holds first meeting

Utah Public Radio | By Brock Marchant & The Herald Journal
Published March 2, 2023 at 6:31 AM MST
63f8fb1e66550.jpg
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
David Benson speaks during a Cache County Republican Veterans Caucus meeting on Wednesday in Logan.

On Wednesday, a group of Republican veterans met in a conference room of Logan’s Hampton Inn in the first official meeting of the newly formed Cache County Republican Veterans Caucus.

The event, which was organized by now chair David Benson, was attended by several individuals who are veterans.

Addressing attendees, Benson explained more about his purpose behind forming the caucus, saying he hoped the group could help the community with local and state issues.

Read the rest of the story on HJnews.com.

This story is made possible thanks to a community reporting partnership between The Herald Journal and Utah Public Radio.

Utah News UPRThe Herald JournalCache County
