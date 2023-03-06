Cache Valley tennis players recognized for excellence in sport

Cache Valley tennis was lauded last week at the Utah Tennis Association Annual Awards in Salt Lake City.

Local coach, competitor and umpire Carolee Hammel received the David L. Freed Award on Feb. 22 for her competitive career in tennis and her contributions to the sport.

“The David L. Freed award is our highest honor,” said Laurie Lambert, the executive director of the UTA, explaining that Hammel is one of the “strongest winners we’ve ever had.”

Hammel was a tennis coach at Mountain Crest High School for a decade and later coached at Logan High School for five years. She was involved in forming the Cache Valley Tennis Association where she currently serves as the president. Hammel also helped facilitate competition in the valley, she said, though creating robust local tournaments.

