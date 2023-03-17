Friday AM headlines: Gov. Cox to run for reelection, and a boy extracted from avalanche

Gov. Spencer Cox confirms he will run for a second term

Gov. Spencer Cox confirmed to KSL Thursday that he is seeking a second term as governor.

The governor this would be his only bid for reelection, adding that he promised two terms if the people would have him.

It is a bit early for an official announcement; the filing deadline for intent to gather signatures is the first week of January 2024.

Jason Chaffetz is also being floated as a potential candidate. Chaffetz told KSL that the governor’s seat is a possibility for him but so is running for the U.S. Senate.



Nine-year-old Alta boy in stable condition after being extracted from avalanche

A 9-year-old boy from Alta is in stable condition after being buried in a roof avalanche on Wednesday. The slide occurred at a condominium.

An Alta Marshal’s Office deputy was on the scene within two minutes and began searching for the child.

They were able to locate the boy underneath the snow using an avalanche probe.

With the help of the UDOT avalanche forecasting team, they were about to locate and extract the boy within the first four minutes of getting the call. When the boy was located he was in a semi-conscious condition and was transported via LifeFlight helicopter to Primary Children’s Hospital.

The Unified Police Department Canyon Patrol, Unified Fire Authority and the Alta Ski Patrol were among the departments involved in the rescue.

The officers involved said they are extremely grateful they were able to get the boy out safely and quickly.