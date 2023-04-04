Tuesday AM headlines: Lawsuit over abortion clinic ban, masks optional at U of U Health

Planned Parenthood and ACLU are filing a lawsuit against Utah’s abortion clinic ban

The Planned Parenthood Assocation of Utah (PPAU) and ACLU Utah have filed a lawsuit challenging a new law banning abortion clinics. HB 467 , signed into law by Gov. Cox last month, stated abortions must be performed in hospitals and not clinics, and also bans abortion clinics at the start of next year.

The lawsuit’s argument is that this effectively prohibits abortions entirely, as the vast majority of abortions are performed at licensed abortion clinics; more than 95%, according to PPAU interim president and CEO Sarah Stoesz.

Abortions are currently legal in Utah up to 18 weeks of pregnancy. Utah pushed a “trigger law” with a near-total ban last year, but it’s currently blocked from being enforced while a separate lawsuit is under appeal to the Utah Supreme Court.

If abortion clinics are closed, Planned Parenthood clinics will still remain open to provide other sexual and reproductive health care needs.

Masks are now largely optional at University of Utah Health

University of Utah Health announced Monday that masks are now optional in most clinical locations for patients, visitors, faculty and staff.

Exceptions include certain areas that care for immunocompromised patients, as well as any masking requirements that were in place before the pandemic started, such as masking in operating rooms or for anyone experiencing cold, flu or respiratory symptoms.

Daybreak has exceeded its snow-pushing budget

Record snowfall has caused Daybreak to exceed its winter budget for snow-pushing. The Daybreak Community Association said snow pushing will thus only be done in areas that provide direct access to homes. They also advised residents to avoid common areas like parks, as the snow is likely to melt in those areas.

Contractors will only be dispatched for snow pushing if there are two or more inches of snow. South Jordan City is responsible for plowing the public streets, lanes and alleyways in Daybreak. Drivers are asked to park on the even number side of the street during snow events.

The winter storm warning for Wasatch Front is in place until 6 p.m. Tuesday and expected snow totals for most of the valleys are between four and 12 inches.