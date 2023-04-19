Cache Valley nonprofit plans fundraiser race
The IHelp foundation based in Cache Valley focuses on serving people locally and across the world with essential supplies. IHelp is holding its first fundraiser race later this month to serve even more people.
The IHelp foundation was first founded in 2003 by Bill Betz and Brent Skinner when the two of them loaded a van with medical equipment, clothes and first-aid supplies and traveled from Logan to San Salvador, El Salvador to help after a mudslide had hit the country.
The foundation has grown and they now have a free clinic to serve people in Cache Valley. They also visit and serve people in Uganda, Liberia and Guatemala.
Taylor Mendenhall, a graduate of Utah State University and the executive director of student affairs at IHelp explained more about the impact of the foundation.
“We live in a world where, especially in America, where we have things at our fingertips; we have everything that we could possibly hope for," Mendenhall said. "That's easily accessible. And it's very humbling and eye-opening to be able to go to these developing countries where people have never seen a doctor before,”
As a nonprofit organization, IHelp runs off of donations. In order to fund their community outreach activities and their future trips to other countries, the foundation is holding a race on April 29.
This event has three different races, a one mile, a 5K and a 10K.
Doug Fullmer is the chief operation officer for IHelp. “The 10k — we're going to make the claim that we're the hardest 10k in the state of Utah — is brutal. It's got a 500-foot elevation gain within about a half a mile. So it won't be for the faint of heart. And we get that. It's something that's big and challenging," Fullmer said.
This is the first year the foundation has held a fundraiser like this and Fullmer shared where the idea for the race came from.
Fullmer said, “It was one of our interns at Utah State that said, 'Hey, I got an idea what if we do a 5k, a fundraiser, a fun run for just the community.'"
More information on the race and the foundation can be found at ihelpfoundation.org