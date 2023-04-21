Friday PM headlines: Maverik acquires Kum & Go, Utah's first therapy dog for first responders

I-15 at Pleasant Grove to close nightly for four days

I-15 is scheduled to close at Pleasant Grove Interchange every night for the next four days starting Saturday, April 22. The closures are for the Utah Department of Transportation to conduct bridge inspection and maintenance.

Northbound I-15 will be closed Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 a.m., and southbound Monday and Tuesday from midnight to 5 a.m. Lanes will start closing as early as 7 p.m. prior to the full closures.

Pleasant Grove Boulevard will also be closed at I-15 each night. Drivers can use local roads or 500 E. in American Fork to access I-15. Officials said to expect moderate traffic delays.

Maverik acquires Kum & Go, expanding into the Midwest

Utah-based Maverik is set to acquire the convenience store chain Kum & Go , allowing them to spread further into the Midwest.

Currently, Maverik has 380 locations in 12 states, primarily in Utah and other western states. With the acquisition, Maverik will be able to expand into states like Iowa, Missouri and Kansas, bringing them up to nearly 800 stores in 20 states.

Maverik will also be acquiring Solar Transport , a tank truck carrier and logistic provider owned by Kum & Go’s parent company, the Krause Group .

Financial terms of the acquisition were not made available. The deal is expected to close in the coming months.

Utah introduces its first certified therapy dog for first responders

Utah is getting its first certified therapy dog for first responders. Tate, a 22-month-old Wheaton Terrier, is certified through the nonprofit program First Responder Therapy Dogs , which launched three years ago in California.

Utah is the 24th state to participate in the program, joining 106 other teams of therapy dogs and handlers.

Tate will do scheduled visits in Saint George to fire stations, police departments, emergency dispatch call centers and basecamps at wildland fires. They’ll even attend debriefing sessions after difficult service calls. The visits will all be free of charge for first responders.