© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Friday PM headlines: Maverik acquires Kum & Go, Utah's first therapy dog for first responders

Utah Public Radio | By Duck Thurgood
Published April 21, 2023 at 2:16 PM MDT
Tate, a Wheaton Terrier, sits in front of a truck with the Saint George Fire Department logo on it.
Tom Powell
/
St. George News
Tate is the first certified therapy dog for first responders in Utah.

I-15 at Pleasant Grove to close nightly for four days

I-15 is scheduled to close at Pleasant Grove Interchange every night for the next four days starting Saturday, April 22. The closures are for the Utah Department of Transportation to conduct bridge inspection and maintenance.

Northbound I-15 will be closed Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 5 a.m., and southbound Monday and Tuesday from midnight to 5 a.m. Lanes will start closing as early as 7 p.m. prior to the full closures.

Pleasant Grove Boulevard will also be closed at I-15 each night. Drivers can use local roads or 500 E. in American Fork to access I-15. Officials said to expect moderate traffic delays.

Maverik acquires Kum & Go, expanding into the Midwest

Utah-based Maverik is set to acquire the convenience store chain Kum & Go, allowing them to spread further into the Midwest.

Currently, Maverik has 380 locations in 12 states, primarily in Utah and other western states. With the acquisition, Maverik will be able to expand into states like Iowa, Missouri and Kansas, bringing them up to nearly 800 stores in 20 states.

Maverik will also be acquiring Solar Transport, a tank truck carrier and logistic provider owned by Kum & Go’s parent company, the Krause Group.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not made available. The deal is expected to close in the coming months.

Utah introduces its first certified therapy dog for first responders

Utah is getting its first certified therapy dog for first responders. Tate, a 22-month-old Wheaton Terrier, is certified through the nonprofit program First Responder Therapy Dogs, which launched three years ago in California.

Utah is the 24th state to participate in the program, joining 106 other teams of therapy dogs and handlers.

Tate will do scheduled visits in Saint George to fire stations, police departments, emergency dispatch call centers and basecamps at wildland fires. They’ll even attend debriefing sessions after difficult service calls. The visits will all be free of charge for first responders.

Research has shown the presence of therapy animals can reduce anxiety and stress, lower blood pressure and improve mood.

Tags
Utah News UPRRoad ClosuresConstructionConvenience StoresGas StationsBusiness AcquisitionsTherapyTherapy AnimalsFirst RespondersSaint George
Duck Thurgood
Duck is a general reporter at UPR, and is studying broadcast journalism and disability studies at USU. They grew up in northern Colorado before moving to Logan in 2018, so the Rocky Mountain life is all they know. Free time is generally spent with their dog, Monty, listening to podcasts, reading or wishing they could be outside more.
See stories by Duck Thurgood
Related Content