© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News / Great Salt Lake Collaborative
A blue color gradient graphic shows a drop of water. Text reads, "Great Salt Lake Collaborative."
Great Salt Lake Collaborative
Great Salt Lake is at its lowest water level on record and continues to shrink. Utah Public Radio has teamed up with more than a dozen Utah organizations for the Great Salt Lake Collaborative, a group that has come together to share multimedia stories and rigorous reports about the lake and ways to protect this critical body of water before it's too late.

Levee restoration in Ogden Bay is essential to preserving Great Salt Lake

Utah Public Radio | By Erin Lewis
Published April 24, 2023 at 9:03 AM MDT
Rich Hansen, standing in wetlands with the river behind him and construction on the levee actively occurring on the other side of the river.jpg
1 of 6  — RichHansen.jpg
Rich Hansen stepped off the airboat in front of the construction actively occurring on the levee. The left side of the levee has been filled in with rocks, brought in by truck. The right side has not been restored yet as they are working in that direction.
Erin Lewis / UPR
Mud and sticks piled on the side of a canal with a backhoe back center digging.jpg
2 of 6  — IMG_4731.jpg
Other aspects of the wetland water management restoration include work on an old canal. This should help move water through the wetland, especially with increasing runoff.
Erin Lewis / UPR
The airboat on the left on a trailer and the flooded parking lot to the right, with a pickup truck parked in it.
3 of 6  — OBWMA_parkinglot.jpg
The flooded parking lot at the north end of Ogden Bay Management Area, that was dry only the day before. Runoff has brought raging waters and debris along with it.
Erin Lewis / UPR
The view off the back of the airboat as it moves across the lake.jpg
4 of 6  — IMG_4741.jpg
Ducks Unlimited and Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management staff took reporters out on an airboat as many areas are far too shallow for any other means of travel.
Erin Lewis / UPR
Coryna Hebert walks out on the shallow lake.jpg
5 of 6  — IMG_4765.jpg
Coryna Hebert walks out on the lake as it is very shallow for miles.
Erin Lewis / UPR
Birds flying low over the lake with mountains in the far background.jpg
6 of 6  — Birds flying over the lake.jpg
Many bird species utilize the area as feeding grounds during migration.
Erin Lewis / UPR

Northern Utah’s rivers provide a majority of the water flowing into the Great Salt Lake and surrounding wetlands. This inflow is an essential water source for much of the wildlife in the area, but prior to this year’s record-breaking snowfall, these inflows have been steadily decreasing.

The Weber River, one of the major water contributors to Great Salt Lake, flows into the Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area, feeding the wetlands and lake further down. The water is controlled by means of a number of levees/dikes, canals and water-control structures.

Rich Hansen is the property manager of Ogden Bay Waterfowl Management Area.

“If this project wasn't being done, with the flows we're experiencing, the dike would wash out, and managers would lose all control of the water to Ogden Bay. We would have thousands of acres go dry later in the summer,” said Hansen.

Ducks Unlimited is raising funds in their Great Salt Lake Initiative to help bring water back to Great Salt Lake’s receding shores. Their focus this year is repairing some of those water structures.

The East Levee in particular plays a major role in the water flow and ecosystem maintenance in the area, and has eroded significantly since its build in the 1930s. Just under a third of the East Levee was fixed by the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources in 2020, but much remains. Ducks Unlimited has actively been adding rock to the levee to restore its footprint.

“Having this dike in place is important because it allows managers to move water through all 19,000 acres of Occupy Waterfowl Management Area, and that is important to the hundreds of thousands of birds, shorebirds or waterfowl on both the spring and fall migrations. And we also are really important area for nesting,” Hansen explained.

The Great Salt Lake area is a particularly important ecosystem for migrating birds, as it serves as a stopover point to refuel during migration between breeding and wintering grounds. The diversity of productive ecosystems, including emergent marshes, hypersaline strata and playa mudflats creates excellent habitat for many bird species.

Controlled movement of water through the wetland area is essential to maintaining this diverse array of habitats, as it contributes to invasive species control and protects the existing infrastructure in the wetland.

Coryna Hebert is the Utah biologist for Ducks Unlimited.

“We have significantly more issues with invasive species, especially Phragmites. Phragmites displaces all of the native vegetation, which completely decimates wildlife habitat. It also uses a lot more water than native plants. So if we don't have tight water control, you basically lose the whole diversity of habitats,” explained Hebert.

Fast-flowing runoff from this year’s immense snowpack is already impacting Great Salt Lake wetlands, making levee repairs critical to prevent further damage to water control structures.

Today, the area is inundated with water from this year’s runoff.

“This time last year there were a lot of our ponds out here that weren't even full yet, because we just didn't have the water to fill. And now we don't have all the dry spots on top of that. So, this is our parking lot that people park in all fall long — so, completely underwater and it's actually flowing if you look at it. Just yesterday, this was dry,” Hansen said.

While this winter has brought much needed precipitation and an over 200% average snowpack, it is not likely to save the Great Salt Lake ecosystem.

“The immediate response across the landscape of the birds using these habitats is so incredible and so visible when you come out here and see thousands of birds and the river flowing at 3,700 CFS, but I think we know that it's not enough to save the Great Salt Lake," Hebert said. "It buys us a little bit extra time to implement some of these measures that we need to start saving water and reversing the slow trend of the lake declining every year."

Years of drought have significantly impacted Great Salt Lake water levels and the species that rely on this unique ecosystem. While a high precipitation year is extremely good for the ecosystem, it is going to take diligence and time to protect the area.

Tags
Utah News Great Salt LakeThe Great Salt Lake Collaborativewetlandswetland restorationbird migrationSpring FloodingBirdsFlooding
Erin Lewis
Erin Lewis is a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a PhD Candidate in the biology department at Utah State University. She is passionate about fostering curiosity and communicating science to the public. At USU she studies how anthropogenic disturbances are impacting wildlife, particularly the effects of tourism-induced dietary shifts in endangered Bahamian Rock Iguana populations. In her free time she enjoys reading, painting and getting outside with her dog, Hazel.
See stories by Erin Lewis
Related Content