Tuesday AM headlines: SLC librarians plan to unionize, summer food assistance

Salt Lake City librarians plan to unionize

Salt Lake City librarians announced their intent to unionize Monday. After a year of discussion between branches, dozens of library employees gathered at the Main Library during a Board of Directors meeting to formally request the Salt Lake City Public Library System voluntarily recognize their union.

The library system is currently Salt Lake’s only department where employees aren’t under a collective bargaining agreement. Workers said “long-standing issues” include below-average wages, not being involved in decisions and safety concerns.

If they aren’t recognized within a week, they’ll begin the process to vote whether to unionize. More than half of the 345 employees have already signed the petition, indicating the vote would likely pass.

Rocky Mountain Power celebrates 200th completed renewable energy project

Rocky Mountain Power’s Blue Sky program celebrated its 200th completed project on Monday. The program allows Rocky Mountain customers to match their energy usage with the purchase of renewable energy credits that can then be invested into community-based renewable energy projects.

The latest was a 224-panel solar installation on the Taylorsville State Office Building, which houses numerous state agencies. The installation feeds the 420,000 square foot building as well as 16 electric vehicle charging stations.

This was made possible through a $150,000 grant from Blue Sky to the Utah Division of Facilities Construction and Management . This is the division’s fifth renewable energy project.

Families on free or reduced lunch could get $120 for summer groceries

Utah families who qualify for free or reduced-price student lunches may also qualify for a one-time payment to help feed their kids over the summer.

The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or P-EBT , is a federal food assistance program created by Congress that offers a one-time payment of $120 per eligible student. The payment will be made with food SNAP benefits at the end of July.

The goal of the program is to help families feed their children during the summer months when there isn’t access to school lunch or breakfast. According to Kimberly Loveland, child nutrition programs coordinator at the Utah Office of Education, it’s very likely many families who qualify for the payment haven’t applied.