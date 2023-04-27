Thursday AM headlines: Sen. Romney leads Senate hearing; cameras to monitor flooding

Sen. Romney holds hearing on the Boston Marathon bombings

On Wednesday the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs held a hearing to assess the country’s preparedness to protect itself from emerging and evolving threats. This hearing came soon after the 10-year anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings.

Utah Sen. Mitt Romney and Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire chaired the hearing. Sen. Romney also spoke on the lessons he learned from running the 2002 Olympics in Salt Lake City.

Sen. Romney said that coordinated efforts between government agencies became a priority after 9/11 and the Boston Marathon bombings. The Senate invited three witnesses to the stand: Richard Serino of the Department of Homeland Security, Edward F. Davis III who is the commissioner at the Boston Police Department, and Kerry Sleeper from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Utah installs cameras to keep track of flooding

Utah leaders are hoping to avoid a repeat of the severe flooding impacts of 1983 and the state is turning to a tool they didn’t have then.

Gov. Spencer Cox announced Wednesday that the state is partnering with LiveView Technologies. The American Fork-based company will install surveillance cameras along over a dozen of the state’s creeks, streams and rivers. This will allow Utah’s water managers, community leaders, meteorologists and residents to monitor streamflows and know when flooding begins.

When flooding begins, the cameras will enable state agencies and communities to deploy emergency responders where needed. There have already been a half-dozen cameras set up across the state by LiveView Technologies. They have a view of Ashley Creek in Vernal, Chalk Creek in Fillmore, Pine Creek in Meadow, Provo River in Kamas, Salina Creek in Salina and Weber River in Ogden.

The cameras run on solar power can be viewed at floods.utah.gov. The images are updated every five minutes.

A school in West Jordan implements wellness rooms

A West Jordan school is using wellness rooms to help students and teachers feel their best and improve their mental health.

Sunset Ridge Middle School has a mindfulness center in their counseling area where kids can take a few minutes during their school day to visit. Officials at the school said it has led to more positivity and better learning outcomes. Kids are able to come into the room to sit, play, read, color, swing and just take a pause.

This mindfulness center inspired a similar room for teachers and staff named the Zen Center. Teachers said they appreciate having a place where they can either get a massage, lay on the couch, listen to water sounds or do other things. Both of these rooms are making a difference in the mental health of teachers, staff and students.