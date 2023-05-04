Thursday PM headlines: Utah Senate President in Ukraine, floods kill livestock in Rich County

Sen. J. Stuart Adams leads a humanitarian trip in Ukraine

Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams is leading a humanitarian and trade mission in Ukraine.

President Adams is in Ukraine for a week with a delegation of humanitarian officials, tech company representatives and others, a total of 30 individuals. Rep. Jordan Teuscher from South Jordan is joining him as well.

The trip was organized by the World Trade Center Utah along with other foundations, including August Mission, To Ukraine With Love and the Malouf Foundation. Tech companies such as Silicon Slopes also sent representatives.

President Adams said one possible development from this trip is Utah Tech firms being able to hire Ukrainian workers who need jobs.

President Adams added that the state was not giving money but Ukraine was facilitating connections and that he believes the efforts to help Ukraine are worth it.



UVU museum unveils initiative celebrating Utah artists of color

As a part of a new museum launch, Utah Valley University is unveiling a new initiative titled The Art of Belonging.

This initiative features dozens of artists of color from Utah whose work highlights themes of belonging in community and culture.

Formerly called the Woodbury Art Museum, the UVU Museum of Art is now located at Lakemount Manor. The location was donated to the university by the family of late community activist and philanthropist Melanie Bastian.

The Art of Belonging initiative will feature a variety of exhibits at the museum including “Beliefs of Our Forebears” by Maruch Santiz Gomez, “Material Meditations” and “Corn Mandala” by Jorge Rojas.

Another exhibit is titled “The Art of Belonging": a statewide juried exhibition and featuring over 50 pieces from 40 Utah artists of color in a variety of media including painting, sculpture, photography, video and mixed media pieces.

The university is holding a grand opening of the museum along with a community celebration on Saturday, May 13 from noon to 7 p.m.

The Art of Belonging Initiative will run until Sept. 16.



Flooding in Rich County kills livestock

Utah flooding has had a devastating impact this week on farmers and ranchers in Rich County, with multiple dead livestock left in the wake of the floods.

The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food reported Thursday that 20-30 ranchers located along the Bear River have been impacted, with flooding that has damaged both roads and land.

Because there is no dry place for ranchers to transfer their livestock to, many animals have died due to high floodwaters. No exact numbers are available of how many have died.