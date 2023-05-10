Wednesday PM headlines: St. George temple rededication, upgrades to Blue Ribbon fisheries

St. George LDS temple to be rededicated

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced the St. George Temple will be rededicated on Dec. 10, 2023. The temple has been closed since November 2019 for renovations.

Members of the public will be able to visit the temple during an open house between Sept. 15-Nov. 11.

Gov. Cox nominates new Department of Corrections executive director

Gov. Spencer Cox named Brian Redd as the new executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections Tuesday. The nomination comes just over a week after the former executive director, Brian Nielson, announced his retirement.

Nielson was named in a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections last week. The lawsuit accused the department of “willful misconduct” and “gross negligence” regarding its parole decisions.

Redd’s appointment to the position is subject to approval by the Utah Senate.

Blue Ribbon Fisheries to receive $450,000 in upgrades

Utah’s best fishing spots will receive a $450,000 upgrade as part of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Blue Ribbon Fisheries program.

Water bodies must meet specific fishing and habitat quality, outdoor experience, and economic standards to receive the status of Blue Ribbon.

The 17 projects selected by the Advisory Council include new bathroom facilities at Strawberry Reservoir and installing a fish habitat at Pineview Reservoir’s south end.