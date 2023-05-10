© 2023 Utah Public Radio
upr-header-1.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Utah News

Wednesday PM headlines: St. George temple rededication, upgrades to Blue Ribbon fisheries

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published May 10, 2023 at 2:37 PM MDT
The St. George temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
2023 by Intellectual Reserve, Inc.
/
The St. George temple will be rededicated on December 10, 2023

St. George LDS temple to be rededicated

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints announced the St. George Temple will be rededicated on Dec. 10, 2023. The temple has been closed since November 2019 for renovations.

Members of the public will be able to visit the temple during an open house between Sept. 15-Nov. 11.

Gov. Cox nominates new Department of Corrections executive director

Gov. Spencer Cox named Brian Redd as the new executive director of the Utah Department of Corrections Tuesday. The nomination comes just over a week after the former executive director, Brian Nielson, announced his retirement.

Nielson was named in a lawsuit against the Department of Corrections last week. The lawsuit accused the department of “willful misconduct” and “gross negligence” regarding its parole decisions.

Redd’s appointment to the position is subject to approval by the Utah Senate.

Blue Ribbon Fisheries to receive $450,000 in upgrades

Utah’s best fishing spots will receive a $450,000 upgrade as part of the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources Blue Ribbon Fisheries program.

Water bodies must meet specific fishing and habitat quality, outdoor experience, and economic standards to receive the status of Blue Ribbon.

The 17 projects selected by the Advisory Council include new bathroom facilities at Strawberry Reservoir and installing a fish habitat at Pineview Reservoir’s south end.

Tags
Utah News UPRAnna Johnson
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
See stories by Anna Johnson
Related Content