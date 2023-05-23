Tuesday PM headlines: Body recovered from a flash flood, how to apply for Utah's antlerless hunt
Recovered body from flash flood in Southern Utah
Utah's antlerless hunt application opens soon: learn how to apply
The application period for Utah’s 2023 antlerless hunts opens Wednesday, June 7 at 8 a.m. Permits to hunt antlerless big game include elk, moose, deer, doe pronghorn, and ewe bighorn sheep. Applications are due by 11 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 to be included in the drawing for hunting permits. Hunters can also apply for a big game bonus and preference points for antlered species during the antlerless application period. The drawing results will be available on or before July 7. In a release issued by the Utah Department of Wildlife Resources, Lindy Varney said “Hunters should note that because heavy snowfall last winter impacted deer populations in some areas of the state, the number of antlerless permits was reduced in several areas.”