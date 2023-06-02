Friday PM headlines: Harvest season at Capitol Reef, Summerfest plein air art contest

Harvest season at Capitol Reef National Park is approaching

Each summer, cherries, apricots, peaches, plums, apples and pears are all available for harvest at Capitol Reef National Park, and this year’s outlook is optimistic thanks to good spring weather and low pest pressure.

Apricots and sweet cherries will be the first to ripen, with availability expected to start early July. Apples and pears will be available late August to early September, with the main peach harvest around that same time. Cherries and plums are expected to be in limited supply due to years-long insect and irrigation issues, as well as aging trees.

The money from fruit sales will go towards the cost of maintaining the orchards, which were established in the late 1880s by pioneers with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. The orchards are among the largest in the national park system.

The National Park Service will provide special fruit picking ladders and tools, but requests people bring their own bags for collecting fruit. For more harvest info and pricing, visit Capitol Reef National Park’s Facebook or Twitter, or call their orchard hotline at 435-425-3791.

Register for Summerfest’s plein air art contest

Coming up in Northern Utah this summer is the annual Summerfest Arts Faire in Logan, which includes a plein air painting and photography contest where artists capture scenes in Cache Valley in four days or less.

There are categories for professional painting, professional photography, general amateur, and a new rising star category for kids up to 16 years old. First through third place in each category will receive cash prizes, with the highest for professional photography at $800.

This year, artists and photographers need to register in advance. Registration will happen at St. John’s Episcopal Church on June 9 from 5-8 p.m. and June 10 from 8-11 a.m., with late registrations accepted at the Summerfest Arts Faire Office on June 12 from 9-11 a.m. Finished paintings or photos must be framed and turned in to the Cache County Event Center on June 14 from 9-11 a.m.