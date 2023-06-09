© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Friday AM headlines: Logan Hotshots fight wildfires in Canada, new art education museum

Utah Public Radio | By Kerry Bringhurst
Published June 9, 2023 at 9:23 AM MDT
Five people in yellow shirts and hard hats walk through a meadow.
Eli Lucero
/
The Herald Journal
Members of the Logan Interagency Hotshot Crew hike down “Fire Shelter Hill” near the mouth of Green Canyon during a morning physical training in 2020.

New art education and research museum coming to USU

The director of an art museum in Logan says a new art education and research museum is coming to the Logan Utah State University campus. Construction on The Wanlass Center for Art Education and Research at Utah State University will begin in two weeks.

The museum Executive Director Katie Lee-Koven says the new 9,450 square-foot addition, adjacent to USU’s Nora Eccles Harrison Museum of Art (NEHMA), will provide visitors a sense of what museums do behind the scenes.

Lee-Koven said the new structure will allow people to understand what NEHMA does to address future growth of the collection.

The new center will include a research library, a study center with an open classroom, visible collection storage to display artworks for classes or groups to access, and a multi-purpose studio classroom for art-making projects for K-12, USU courses and community classes.

The Logan Hotshots are in Canada fighting wildfires

The Logan Hotshots out of northern Utah are currently in Canada to assist in fighting wildfires there.

Millions of acres have burned in the country over the last six weeks. As part of the U.S. Forest Service, the Logan crew is permitted to travel to other countries

According to the Forest Service, the Logan Hotshots are a highly trained, self-sufficient, trouble free highly motivated fire team made up of diverse individuals who are mentally tough and physically fit.

While the Logan Hotshots are already part of a U.S. contingent, there may be more on the way.

On Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer asked U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to double the number of Forest Service crews heading to Canada.

