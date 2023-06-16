Friday AM headlines: Utah's reservoirs are at 84% capacity

The Utah Division of Water Resources reported Thursday that Utah’s reservoir system is now up to almost 84% capacity.

This number excludes Flaming Gorge and Lake Powell. The division added that out of the state’s largest 45 reservoirs, 18 of them are at 100% capacity or higher. Another 20 reservoirs are between 80% and 99.9% capacity.

According to the agency, the reservoir system was nearly 60% full at the same time last year, and only a dozen reservoirs were listed at 80% capacity or higher.

The reservoirs at full capacity this year include Panguitch Lake, Big Sand Watch and Moon Lake.

Lake Powell is currently at 36% capacity. Only two other of the state’s 45 largest reservoirs are below 40%. This is due to dam safety projects, which is why Yuba Reservoir is only listed at 31% capacity.