Our signal in Moab at 88.7 FM KUST is currently off the air. We are working to get it back on as soon as possible.
Utah News

Friday AM headlines: Utah's reservoirs are at 84% capacity

Utah Public Radio | By Caitlin Keith
Published June 16, 2023 at 8:57 AM MDT
The Utah Division of Water Resources reported Thursday that Utah’s reservoir system is now up to almost 84% capacity.

This number excludes Flaming Gorge and Lake Powell. The division added that out of the state’s largest 45 reservoirs, 18 of them are at 100% capacity or higher. Another 20 reservoirs are between 80% and 99.9% capacity.

According to the agency, the reservoir system was nearly 60% full at the same time last year, and only a dozen reservoirs were listed at 80% capacity or higher.

The reservoirs at full capacity this year include Panguitch Lake, Big Sand Watch and Moon Lake.

Lake Powell is currently at 36% capacity. Only two other of the state’s 45 largest reservoirs are below 40%. This is due to dam safety projects, which is why Yuba Reservoir is only listed at 31% capacity.

Caitlin Keith
Caitlin Keith is a general news reporter at UPR. She is from Lindon, Utah and is currently an undergrad student studying print journalism at USU. Caitlin loves to write and tell people’s stories. She is also a writer at the Utah Statesman. She loves to read, ski, play the cello and watch various TV shows.
