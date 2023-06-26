Monday AM headlines: Small plane emergency landing, red panda cub at Hogle Zoo

Bridal Veil Falls remains closed for debris clean up

Bridal Veil Falls will remain closed until at least the end of July for debris clean up.

The roadway and trails near the falls in Provo Canyon experienced major damage this year due to snow runoff and an avalanche in January. According to the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, a bridge also had significant damage and is in need of repair.

The North Fork Fire Department announced the continued closure in a Facebook post , warning that the area is dangerous and visitors should enjoy from afar instead.

Small plane malfunction forces emergency landing in Spanish Fork

A small plane was forced to emergency land at the Spanish Fork Airport on Saturday, according to Spanish Fork Police.

The plane, which was carrying two children and two adults, reportedly had malfunctioning front landing gear. The pilot circled several times above the airport before being eventually forced to land without use of the landing gear, which resulted in damage to the nose of the plane.

Fortunately, all four occupants were uninjured.

Endangered red panda born at Hogle Zoo

A red panda cub was born at Utah’s Hogle Zoo on Friday. The new addition is significant, the zoo said, because the species is endangered and has experienced a 40% population decline in the last decade.

The zoo was able to observe the birth without interfering with the natural process. They said the mother and cub are both healthy and meeting all the important milestones after birth, such as the cub moving around and the mother grooming the cub.