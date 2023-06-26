Monday PM headlines: Air refuelers to fly over northern and central Utah Tuesday

Utah Republican Party selects Celeste Maloy for CD2 special election

The Utah Republican Party chose their candidate on Saturday to run in Utah’s upcoming special election for Rep. Chris Stewart’s 2nd Congressional District seat. After several votes and speeches from nearly a dozen candidates, they chose Celeste Maloy to run.

Maloy currently serves as Chief Legal Counsel for the 2nd Congressional District. She beat former Utah Speaker of the House Greg Hughes in the final round of voting to secure the candidacy.

Commemorative flyover will tour Utah on Tuesday

Keep your eyes on the skies this Tuesday, says the U.S. Air Force and the Utah Air National Guard. Air refuelers will be flying over northern and central Utah to commemorate 100 years since the first successful air refueling.

The flyover will start at Utah State University at 9:40 AM and travel over the Utah State Capitol Building, Utah Tech University and Park City, among other landmarks.

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources to host osprey viewing event

Wild ospreys are making their annual migration to Flaming Gorge. Every year, ospreys come to Flaming Gorge to breed and raise their young, often returning to the same nest year after year.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is hosting a viewing event at the Flaming Gorge Dam on July 8, where visitors can spot wild ospreys and learn about them and other Utah wildlife.

