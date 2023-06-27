© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Tuesday PM Headlines: Tobacco signage requirement, BLM fire prevention order

Utah Public Radio | By Hannah Castro
Published June 27, 2023 at 3:03 PM MDT
Target shooting in the BLM West Desert District

Tobacco companies now required to display warning signage

Starting in July, all tobacco companies have to display signs regarding the harm that comes from smoking. This federal court order comes from a ruling that found the tobacco industry had lied to customers for decades about the health risks of smoking.

Tobacco companies resisted this requirement for 16 years. The message must include the health effects of smoking and the addictive nature of nicotine.

Fire prevention order issued by The Bureau of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued a fire prevention order for BLM-managed lands in northern and central Utah beginning June 27 until rescinded.

Seasonal fire restrictions apply to BLM-managed lands within the counties of Box Elder, Cache, Juab, Millard, Morgan, Rich, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch and Weber.

In a BLM release, West Desert District Manager Michael Gates stated that while Utah has received record snowfall and rain over the last seven months, warmer temperatures are expected to dry out the large grass crop and rapidly increase fire danger. He added that the BLM asks that all visitors to public lands be diligent in preventing wildfires.

The fire prevention order prohibits the use of steel component ammunition and steel component targets, sky lanterns or similar devices and operating off-highway vehicles without spark arresters.

Hannah Castro
Hannah Castro is a junior at Utah State University studying Journalism and Public relations. Her parents were born and raised in Ecuador and migrated to the States before she was born. Hannah loves all things music and usually has a concert lined up. She enjoys being active, and recently ran her first half marathon in Salt Lake City. Hannah enjoys writing and can’t wait to further her skills at Utah Public Radio.

