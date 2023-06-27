Tuesday PM Headlines: Tobacco signage requirement, BLM fire prevention order

Tobacco companies now required to display warning signage

Starting in July, all tobacco companies have to display signs regarding the harm that comes from smoking. This federal court order comes from a ruling that found the tobacco industry had lied to customers for decades about the health risks of smoking.

Tobacco companies resisted this requirement for 16 years. The message must include the health effects of smoking and the addictive nature of nicotine.

Fire prevention order issued by The Bureau of Land Management

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has issued a fire prevention order for BLM-managed lands in northern and central Utah beginning June 27 until rescinded.

Seasonal fire restrictions apply to BLM-managed lands within the counties of Box Elder, Cache, Juab, Millard, Morgan, Rich, Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, Wasatch and Weber.

In a BLM release, West Desert District Manager Michael Gates stated that while Utah has received record snowfall and rain over the last seven months, warmer temperatures are expected to dry out the large grass crop and rapidly increase fire danger. He added that the BLM asks that all visitors to public lands be diligent in preventing wildfires.

The fire prevention order prohibits the use of steel component ammunition and steel component targets, sky lanterns or similar devices and operating off-highway vehicles without spark arresters.