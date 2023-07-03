Monday AM headlines: UTA announces scavenger hunt, Provo Airport to go international

UTA announces month-long scavenger hunt as part of ‘Clear the Air Challenge’

The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) announced a scavenger hunt during July as part of their annual Clear the Air Challenge, where one lucky winner will win two VIP tickets to Twilight concert series show.

Participants will follow clues posted each Monday on the UTA's Instagram, @RideUTA, down specific bus routes to find key words. The first five people each week to DM the UTA account with all three key words for the day will get a UTA merchandise gift card.

Additionally, every participant who sends the correct key words throughout the month will be entered into the grand prize drawing.

The winner of that drawing will get two VIP tickets to the Salt Lake or Ogden Twilight concert of their choice, UTA merch and a one-month complimentary bus pass.

For more information and rules, visit the UTA’s website.

Provo Airport expanding to international flights

The Provo Airport will be expanding to include international flights. Mayor Michelle Kaufusi made the announcement Saturday, July 1, at the Stadium of Fire , Provo’s Fourth of July celebration.

The announcement didn’t include what countries would be available or which airline would be going international. The Provo Airport has two commercial airline partners, Breeze Airways and Allegiant Air, who are both rumored to be working towards offering flights to Mexico.

According to a filing from Allegiant Air to the U.S. Department of Transportation, they plan to launch flights to Mexico by the end of 2024. Breeze Airlines also filed an application that would authorize them to offer international flights, with Mexico as their first international route.