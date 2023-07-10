Monday PM headlines: Gov. Cox predicts court battles with social media companies

Gov. Cox says he expects social media companies to sue Utah over new laws

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was in Washington, D.C. this past weekend to meet with the National Governors Association (NGA). As vice-chair of the NGA, Cox appeared on Face the Nation to discuss the NGA’s priorities including mental health.

Cox pointed to social media as a significant factor in the rise in anxiety and depression in youth nationwide. He said he was sure social media companies would sue Utah over recently-passed laws restricting minors’ access to social media. He said, in turn, the state would be suing these companies over the harm he says they cause young people.



Where to see the northern lights this Wednesday and Thursday

In April, you may have seen the Northern Lights in Utah’s skies due to high levels of auroral activity stretching across the state.

This week, the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska Fairbanks says auroral displays will be highly active, increasing the chances of seeing the lights in the continental U.S. — but their forecast says it is unlikely the aurora borealis will reach most of Utah.

If you would like a chance to see the lights, they’re likely to be visible across much of Idaho and Montana.

The DWR invites you to learn about Utah's bat population

Biologists with the Utah Division of Natural Resources are studying bat species across Utah and inviting you to participate in the survey. The DWR is hosting a bat seminar on Thursday, July 13 where you can learn about the eighteen different bat species in Utah. Attendees will also get to see how the DWR collects information about the bats, and see the bats up close before they are released.

You can find more information, including a link to register for the event here.