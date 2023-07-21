Friday AM headlines: Asteroid sample landing in Utah, new art display at Fashion Place

Great Salt Lake Trust to give $10 million for projects to protect the lake

Utah’s new Great Salt Lake Watershed Enhancement Trust is now starting to release up to $10 million in grant funds for projects to protect or restore wetlands and habitats of the lake.

The trust was established in January after the Utah Legislature set aside $40 million to create it last year. Applications to receive the money started being accepted this week.

Those running the trust are looking for restoration ideas or concepts to fund that will benefit the lake’s hydrology.

Those eligible to apply include state and local agencies, tribal governments, non government organizations, private landowners/entities and higher education institutions.

Organizations can submit more than one project for consideration and projects can have multiple partners involved in them.

All projects must be within the surrounding Great Salt Lake ecosystem, which includes areas within 7 miles of the Great Salt Lake’s meander line.

New art installation in Fashion Place Mall

A new art installation featuring several bright red swings, titled Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0, opened at Fashion Place Mall in Murray.

According to a press release, the art installation draws inspiration from the lively street markets of Latin America. The swings are surrounded by bright red frames which are made to look like small red homes or “casas.” A border of lights also line the base of the frame of each swing.

The installation was designed by Esrawe and Cadena who are both designers who joined together to establish the firm “E+C,” which is based in Mexico City. The swings will remain open at the mall from July 21 through Aug. 20.

A NASA project will be landing in Utah

Part of NASA’s first U.S. mission to collect a sample from an asteroid will land in the Utah desert. The landing of OSIRIS-REx will take place on Sept. 24 at the Utah Test and Training Range in Dugway.

The sample will come from the asteroid Bennu, which is estimated to be around 4.5 billion years old. Analyzing this sample will help scientists understand the origin of life in the universe.

Members of the media were invited to the Dugway Proving Ground Thursday to learn about the significance of the asteroid sample collection and the preparation that has gone into this.