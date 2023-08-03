The USU art museum's fire-themed summer camp comes to an end

Thursday, Aug. 3, was the last day of the “Around the Campfire” summer camp in Cache Valley for children ages 6 to 12. The various games and art activities made for a fun-filled week that ended with a visit from the Logan City Fire Department.

The fire department emphasized the importance of listening to "Smokey the Bear" and his phrase, “Only you can prevent fires.”

“Yeah, so pretty much we’re saying that it's everybody's responsibility, but only you can control your actions. All of you can put out the campfires if you have one. All of you can light fireworks up in the mountains, or not,” said Paul Olsen, paramedic engineer for Logan City Fire Department.

They turned the time over to the children to ask any questions. What was the longest time they have spent on a fire, was one of the questions.

“Some fires go months on end. Our work cycle is 16 to 20 days, when we go out on these fires, sometimes you can get the fire out in two days and then come home. And it's awesome. But sometimes it goes forever and ever and ever. And so they go out for 16 to 20 days. And then they come home the rest up for one or two days, and then they'll go right back out,” Olsen said.

Shannon Erickson, the coordinator of learning and engagement at NEHMA, emphasized that the summer camp received a lot of positive feedback from parents. The museum exhibition “facing fire” was brought to life this past week, and children were able to learn the numerous purposes of fire.

Avalin Loveland, a 12-year-old who participated in the camp enjoyed the painting bobblehead activity and learned something new.

“When we went to old Maine, we learned a lot about how different cultures used fire to make like pots and stuff, and like light lanterns,” Loveland said.

The Mccabe siblings Lia and Finn ages 11 and 8, also took away something new.

“It's really fun, we went to Stokes Nature Center. And we played a game outside” Lia said.

“I liked the scavenger hunt. And I also liked going to the place we went to yesterday, the forest place. We learned about fire and about ceramics and lots of stuff,” Finn said.

Erickson said they will continue to do these summer camps and will theme them with the exhibitions that take place at NEHMA.

“Our focus is art first and then we invite other groups to participate as long as they can support our mission,” Erickson said.