Tuesday PM headlines: President Biden to visit Utah, wildfire in Beaver grows

What Joe Biden is accomplishing in his trip to Utah

President Joe Biden is scheduled to arrive in Utah on Wednesday after visiting Arizona and New Mexico. While in Arizona, the president will create a new national monument near the Grand Canyon, on land sacred to Indigenous peoples.

On Thursday in Utah, the president will speak about the PACT Act, a bill that expands coverage to veterans exposed to toxic burn pits.

After the speech, Biden will head to a campaign fundraiser in Park City. Previous presidential visits to Utah include Donald Trump in 2017 and Barack Obama in 2015.

Wildfire in Beaver grows by the acre

A fire that started near Beaver last Friday is continuing to grow. According to a press release from the Central Utah Fire Interagency, the fire was measured at 1,100 acres early Tuesday morning and by 10:30 a.m. it had burned 2,700 acres.

No structures have been damaged and no evacuation order has been given. The interagency determined that a lightning strike sparked the fire.

