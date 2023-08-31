Thursday PM headlines: USU partners with The Leonardo, dog death linked to Utah Lake algae

USU Engineering partners with The Leonardo museum

Utah State University’s College of Engineering is partnering with Salt Lake City museum The Leonardo as a sponsor for their aerospace exhibit: FLIGHT: The Next Leg.

The Leonardo is a modern museum that blends exhibits and experiences, emphasizing the connections between art, science, and technology. The College of Engineering will contribute to hands-on exhibits and serve as expert ambassadors for educational programming and special events.

In celebration of the new partnership, the museum will host a kickoff event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4 at The Leonardo in Salt Lake City. The event is free for USU alumni and their families.

Dog owners increasingly adopt from shelters

According to a survey of 3,000 potential dog owners conducted by Bone Voyage Dog Rescue, the proportion of Americans who intend to adopt dogs from shelters rather than from breeders has increased in recent years.

In Utah, 46% of potential dog owners intended to adopt from a shelter. In some states, including Wyoming, Nebraska and New Mexico, over 75% of those surveyed sought shelter dogs.

A Google Trend analysis supports a shift toward interest in shelter dog adoption over purchasing purebred animals, which the study says may help reduce the burden on animal shelters and discourage unethical breeding practices.



Dog dies from toxic algae at Utah Lake

A family dog recently passed away due to dangerous toxins on a Utah Lake shore, and the family took matters into their own hands by putting up warning signs for the public.

Brandee Wing took her three-year-old daughter and their dog, Toby, to find shells last weekend. To Wing’s surprise, Sandy Beach wasn’t anything like it used to be. Soft, brown, mulch-like gunk lined the water.

Following their short visit to the beach, Toby grew very sick and would not stop throwing up. Toby was taken to the vet, where he then died.

Wing and her husband were devastated and frustrated because there were no public signs in sight to alert them of the toxins. The Utah County Health Department stated that a permanent sign was posted in 2019, but at the very end of the parking lot and not by the beach entrance. Wing stated that they didn’t see the sign and another one was placed permanently after she had said something.

On Wednesday, Wing created and posted her own sign that read, “TOXIC FATAL, Toby died 8-28-23 due to Algal bloom toxin in the area. Please keep out. #Tobystrong.”

More details released on investigation of Weber High School principal

Weber High School Principal Chris Earnest has been placed on administrative paid leave.

The district said that one of the complaints being investigated is related to inappropriate recruiting in the football program of Weber High School. Another one had to do with a coach at Weber High and how they exercised undue influence in the recruitment of players. This case was referred to the Utah High School Activities Association concerning the qualifications of certain players.

During this investigation, more allegations of unprofessional conduct and potential violations of district policies were emphasized by the district. Lane Findlay, spokesman of the district, sent a letter to any concerned parents that highlighted the prioritization of education and the students, and gratitude for the understanding and support as they work through this situation.

