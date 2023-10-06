Friday PM headlines: Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert guests, Draper blood drive

Tabernacle Choir announces Christmas concert guests

On Friday, the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square announced the guests for its Christmas concert this year. The guests are Michael Maliakel, who currently plays Aladdin on Broadway and Lesley Nicol, a Broadway actress known for her role as a cook in the TV show Downton Abbey.

The music director of the choir, Mack Wilberg, said the choir is delighted to have Malaikel and Nicol join them.

The concerts featuring these guests will be held on Dec. 14, 15 and 16 at the Conference Center in Salt Lake City. Tickets can be requested between Oct. 24 and Nov. 3.

Red Cross and Draper City Fire hold blood drive

The American Red Cross of Utah and the Draper City Fire Department are teaming up to host a blood drive. The event will take place on Monday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Fire Station 22 located at 14324 Fire House Road.

The Red Cross is currently experiencing a severe blood shortage, due to a combination of reduced summer donations and numerous blood drive cancellations due to natural disasters. The Red Cross provides around 40% of all collected blood in the U.S.

Immediately after the blood drive, Draper City firefighters will also be hosting their annual Fire Prevention Night at Draper Park. This will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature firefighters conducting fire demonstrations and providing safety education.



USU Salt Lake holds personal narrative writing workshop

Utah State University’s Mountain West Center for Regional Studies is hosting its biennial writing event on Oct. 21. This is in connection with the Evans Biography Awards and a part of the Utah Humanities Book Festival. This will be a one-day workshop at the USU-Salt Lake Center.

The workshop is designed for individuals interested in crafting their biography, autobiography, memoir or family history. This event is open to both seasoned and novice writers. Participants will be led by expert facilitators through interactive sessions where they will learn techniques and tips for effective storytelling in the personal narratives realm.

The workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and it is open to the community. Find more information on the workshop and how to register here.