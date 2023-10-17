Tuesday PM Headlines: Recommended testing for high-risk cancer, timeshare scam calls

Recommended testing for high-risk cancer

According to Intermountain Health’s Risk-High Cancer Prevention clinic, recognizing people who potentially carry a risk for cancer is the key to prevention.

The High-Risk Cancer Prevention Clinic aims to prevent cancer or detect it at an early, more treatable stage. This clinic recently expanded to include personalized prevention services for gastrointestinal and pancreatic cancers.

If you believe you are at high risk for cancer, you can schedule an appointment with a provider from home using video-visit technology on a phone, tablet, or computer.

If you are high-risk, your provider will create a management plan just for you and reduce your risk for cancer. For more information on the High-Risk Cancer Prevention Clinic or to schedule an appointment, visit intermountainhealthcare.org



Timeshare scam calls in Utah

The Utah Department of Commerce reminds anyone who owns a timeshare that if you get an unsolicited call from a prospective buyer with a good offer, that is too good to be true and probably a scam.

Throughout the nation, timeshare owners have been reached out to by people claiming to be a part of companies or investors offering a ticket out of their contract. The department says these types of phone calls are red flags and are usually people who are trying to get bank or personal information.

As of right now, it is unknown why there is such an increase in scam calls in Utah, but seniors are being targeted, according to Melanie Hall, with the Department of Commerce.

To avoid these calls, research the company first and if a company is real and the offer is good, it will usually still be around within a week. If you receive this kind of scam call, you may file a complaint with the Utah Division of Consumer Protection.