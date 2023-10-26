Thursday AM headlines: Utah sues Meta, SLC recreation area closing

State of Utah files lawsuit against Meta

On Tuesday, the state of Utah filed a lawsuit against Meta Platforms. This is the second lawsuit from the state against a major social media organization.

The suit claims Meta intentionally designed flagship social media platforms Facebook and Instagram with addictive features. It alleges that these social platforms contribute to poor mental health in children and teens.

Gov. Spencer Cox and Attorney General Sean Reyes claim Meta’s business practices go against the Utah Consumer Sales Practices Act because of designs intended to lure in and manipulate young users.

They claim that these designs give way to excessive use and adverse impact on mental health in young Utahns.

Popular Salt Lake City hiking area closing for constructions

There is just one week left before City Creek Canyon Road, a popular Salt Lake City recreation area, will be significantly restricted for a years-long construction project.

From next Wednesday until Jan. 2027, the northern stretch of City Creek Canyon past Bonneville Boulevard will be closed on weekdays.

This has incited negative reactions from some who enjoy recreation in that area.

These restrictions are part of a city project focusing on the Creek Water Treatment Plant, which according to the public utilities department has several structural and mechanical difficulties.

During the construction period, the canyon road in this area will only be open on weekends and holidays.

Lori Vallow Daybell extradited to Arizona

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed an executive agreement to extradite Lori Vallow Daybell to Arizona on conspiracy to commit murder charges. The governor signed the three-page document on Monday after it was sent to him by Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs on Sept. 13.

Daybell is facing two conspiracy to commit murder charges for the death of her fourth husband, Charles Vallow, and the attempt on the life of her former nephew-in-law Brandon Boudreaux.

In the beginning of August, she was sentenced to life in prison for the murders of her two children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua Vallow. Since then Daybell has been incarcerated at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center.

She has also been found guilty of conspiracy to commit the murder of Tammy Daybell, the former wife of Lori’s current husband.

The state of Arizona will pay to transport Daybell to Arizona as part of the extradition agreement.

