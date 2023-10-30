Monday AM headlines: Man trapped for 12 hours on cliff face, 1,000 sheep on parade

Nearly 1,000 sheep parade Cedar City for livestock festival

Nearly 1,000 sheep paraded the streets of Cedar City over the weekend for the Cedar Livestock and Heritage Festival.

Cedar City has a long history of livestock production, especially sheep, which can tolerate certain plants in southern Utah that are toxic to cattle. The sheep parade has been going on since 1870, with sheep herded down from the mountain into the valley.

Horses, wagons, antique tractors, and historic and modern sheep camps also participated in the procession. Afterward, the sheep camps and tractors were put on display at Cross Hollows Events Center.

Man trapped for 12 hours on cliff face while climbing

A man was stuck for about 12 hours on a San Juan County cliff face after his knee got stuck in a crack Friday night.

The man had been doing the Generic Crack climbing route at around 8 p.m. when he slipped, causing his knee to get trapped. His climbing partners were unable to free him and contacted search and rescue, who were flown to the top of the cliff via helicopter and rappelled down to the climber.

After several hours of effort, the team had to call for additional help from the Grand County Search and Rescue team, and eventually the climber was freed safely. He suffered only minor injuries.