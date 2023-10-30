Monday PM headlines: Expect to bundle up this Halloween

Expect hazardous weather this Halloween, especially in Eastern Utah

If you’re heading out trick or treating Tuesday you may want to throw on an extra layer or two, especially in Eastern Utah. The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Eastern Utah, warning residents to expect a widespread hard freeze overnight.

Across the rest of the state, you can expect cold temperatures Tuesday, with forecasted highs in the high 30s and low 40s for the holiday.

Fire in Washington County threatens multiple structures

Despite Utah’s recent cold snap, wildfire season isn’t over yet. Fire crews reported a fire Sunday in Washington County they’re calling the Berry fire.

Crews estimated the fire to have burned 50 acres and say it has threatened four structures, causing one to be temporarily evacuated. Firefighters said Monday they will continue to monitor the area for hotspots.

Officials said while their investigation is still ongoing, they have determined the fire to be human-caused. They said this is one of over 300 human-caused fires this year, burning more than 3,000 acres total.

DWR wants to hear from hunters on 2024 regulations

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking for input about various changes to Utah’s big game hunting rules and regulations set to go into effect in 2024.

The DWR said the changes would affect weapon technology allowed for various hunts, alternative hunting strategies in Southern Utah and harvest reporting mandates.

The DWR is accepting comments at local Regional Advisory Council meetings through the end of November. You can find details on how to find your local RAC meeting here.

They will also accept online comments for each meeting before deadlines posted on their website here.