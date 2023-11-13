Monday AM headlines: 'Free Palestine' rally in SLC, LDS President Nelson returns to office

‘Free Palestine’ rally in SLC attracts 500 people

A “Free Palestine” rally attracted 500 people to downtown Salt Lake City Saturday afternoon.

Participants marched along State Street to Washington Park, where organizers then called for an end to U.S. aid for Israel, a cease-fire and freedom for Palestinian political prisoners.

The rally was put on by the Palestinian Solidarity Association of Utah and Socialism and Liberation. It was peaceful, with no reported injuries.

LDS President Nelson slowly returning to office after injury

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is slowly returning to office following a back injury in September.

Nelson said in a social media post he is returning to his office for in-person work on selected days. He has been attending most First Presidency meetings virtually for the past few months as he heals.

He also thanked church members for their prayers during his “rigorous” healing process and said there will be 36 new missions created in 2024.

Youth, Native leaders call for action to save Great Salt Lake

Utah Native leaders and youth met on Capitol Hill Saturday in a call for action to help save the Great Salt Lake.

Those in attendance discussed the dire need for solutions and how without action, the lake could face an ecosystem collapse.

They also questioned why Native tribes haven’t been given a seat at the table in these discussions. Darren Parry, former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone nation, said looking at the Great Salt Lake through the Native lens, one that seeks to benefit not just people today but future generations, could help save the lake.

Next steps include bringing issues discussed at the event to legislators for consideration in the next legislative session, including how to optimize agricultural water use and incentivize farmers to save water.