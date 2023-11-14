Tuesday PM headlines: Food pantry asks for Thanksgiving donations, LDS leader's funeral

Bountiful food pantry asks for Thanksgiving donations

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, the Bountiful Community Pantry is in need of community support. The pantry is asking for food donations to aid the families in the area who aren’t able to enjoy the holiday meal.

The Bountiful Community Pantry has become a lifeline for many families and is serving more than double the number of families this year compared to last.

They are hoping to collect 1,300 turkeys in total. Monday morning, they counted only 500 turkeys and said any donated side dishes are also greatly appreciated.

The food pantry is located at 480 E. 150 North in Bountiful. Donation hours run Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon.

For more information on how to contribute, visit the Bountiful Food Pantry.

Funeral service for LDS leader announced

The funeral service for LDS Leader President M. Russell Ballard has been announced.

The public funeral service will be held Friday, Nov. 17 in the Tabernacle on Temple Square in Salt Lake City, according to church officials.

It will go from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for ages 8 and older. It will also be live-streamed on the Church's broadcast page and events YouTube channel. Following the public service, a private burial service will take place at the Salt Lake City Cemetery.

President Ballard's family has requested people donate to “This Is The Place” Heritage Park in lieu of buying flowers.