Monday AM headlines: Utah-based Balance of Nature ordered to stop making, selling products

Utah-based Balance of Nature ordered to stop making, selling products

A federal court ordered Utah-based Balance of Nature to stop making and selling its products until it comes into compliance with federal regulations and requirements, according to an announcement by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday.

Two complaints were submitted last month against the companies involved in making Balance of Nature supplements, Evig LLC and Premium Productions LLC, accusing them of violating the federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

Evig LLC allegedly claimed their supplements could cure, treat and prevent a number of conditions including cancer, diabetes and COVID-19. Balance of Nature supplements were also allegedly never approved by the Food and Drug Administrations.

The Justice Department alleged in their complaint against Premium Productions LLC that the company didn’t follow required manufacturing practices or make adequate procedures for operating quality control, making their products adulterated.

Family hospitalized after cabin found full of carbon monoxide

A family was hospitalized this weekend after their cabin was found full of carbon monoxide in Duchesne County, according to officials.

Family members in a rental cabin at the Six Lakes Lodge reported feeling sick during the evening and into the early hours of Saturday morning. The Altamont Fire Department was dispatched to the location and used a carbon monoxide detector to determine the cabin was full of carbon monoxide.

All occupants were reportedly transported to the Uintah Basin Medical Center for treatment.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recommends having carbon monoxide detectors on top of smoke detectors. Carbon monoxide detectors should be tested regularly and cleaned as indicated in the manufacturer’s booklet.

Common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headaches, nausea, dizziness, chest pain and confusion.