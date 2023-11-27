© 2023 Utah Public Radio
Division of Wildlife Resources investigates wasting cases in Southern Utah

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published November 27, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST
A trophy elk left to waste.
Utah Division of Wildlife Resources
Conservation officers are seeking information about a trophy elk killed in Garfield County in 2023

Officers with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources are investigating several cases of animal wasting across Utah.

Officer Wyatt Mecham with the DWR investigates wasting incidents. He said when hunters kill an animal and leave behind the majority of it, they are wasting the animal.

“If you kill a big game animal, you need to take the four quarters — which is the front legs, the hind legs, the back straps and the tenderloins — for it to not be a wasting issue. If you kill an animal and fail to take the meat then we consider it a waste,” Mecham said.

He said using the meat of the animals he hunts is an important part of hunting, "As a sportsman, a hunter myself, we’re harvesting these animals for food, not just to kill them. The value of the animal and being a sportsman is not just killing something to kill something," Mecham said.

He said if hunters make a mistake and end up killing the wrong animal, the DWR will work with them to find a solution.

“People make mistakes and we realize that. If they call us, we can work it out with them. But a lot of times these people just leave the animal and go instead of reporting the violation to us,” he said.

The DWR said allowing protected wildlife to be wasted can result in a class B misdemeanor.

“If people will call, let us know they made a mistake, we are definitely lenient. And if we know about it, we’re not going to spend hours and hours on a case that could have been resolved much easier,” Mecham said.

If you have any information about animals being wasted, he said to reach out to investigators with the DWR.
Anna Johnson
Anna grew up begging her mom to play music instead of public radio over the car stereo on the way to school. Now, she loves radio and the power of storytelling through sound. While she is happy to report on anything from dance concerts to laughter practice, her main focus at UPR is political reporting. She is studying Journalism and Political Science at Utah State University and wants to work in political communication after she graduates. In her free time, she spends time with her rescue dog Quigley and enjoys rock climbing.
