Monday AM headlines: UTA launches improved Ski Bus service, Code Blue in Weber City

UTA launches improved Ski Bus service to help congestion

The Utah Transit Authority launched its improved Ski Bus service Sunday.

It will provide all-day bus service up Big Cottonwood and Little Cottonwood Canyons, providing skiers and snowboarders access to Alta, Snowbird, Brighton and Solitude without needing to drive up the canyons.

Buses will be reportedly deployed as available for high-traffic times, with the UTA reportedly working with resorts to improve efficiency of getting buses in and out of parking lots.

The service comes after the UTA reduced bus services to ski resorts last year, citing staffing issues, and congestion up to the canyons hindered the 2023 winter season.

Homeless shelters offer more space over the weekend as Weber County temperatures drop

A Code Blue Alert was issued Sunday in Weber County as temperatures dropped to a low of 15 degrees.

Code Blue is a policy to keep those experiencing homelessness warm and safe on nights where the temperature drops below freezing. Policies at shelters like eligibility procedures and shelter suspensions are relaxed to take in as many clients as possible, and outreach teams go on the streets to offer services and shelter.

Lantern House homeless shelter in Ogden worked with the city to lift restrictions so more people could have a warm place to stay, and the Genesis Project church in Provo hosted a movie night Sunday for those experiencing homelessness.

The Code Blue stayed in effect until Monday at 8 a.m.