Tuesday PM headlines: Utah freeway lane marking update, Utah National Park rankings

Utah freeway lane marking enhancement project

The Utah Department of Transportation spokesperson John Gleason, recently spoke on the ongoing $26 million project forenhancing lane markings on freewaysacross Utah.

This project focuses on contrast striping, often referred to as “tiger tail” striping. It is when a black line directly follows a white line.

This color combination enhances lane visibility, making it more noticeable and safe for drivers.

The Utah County portion of the project on I-15, from Payson to Lehi, has received positive feedback.

A temporary break for the winter was announced but the project will resume spring 2024.

Utah ranked the 8th-best state for National Parks

Viator, a TripAdvisor company, researched and reported on which US state is the best to travel to for national parks. Utah was ranked eighth-best with a total score of 7.33/10.

Utah has 13 national park sites that usually receive over a million annual visitors for each park. Some of these national parks include the famous Zion National Park and Arches National Park.

The state that came in first was Maine, and ranking second was Wyoming.

Wyoming has seven national park sites including Grand Teton and the famous Yellowstone National Park, which earned Travelers’ Choice status in 2023.