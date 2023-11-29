Wednesday PM headlines: Salt Lake City 'preferred host' for 2034 Winter Olympics

Salt Lake City chosen as ‘preferred host’ for 2034 Winter Olympics

Salt Lake City has been chosen to enter “targeted discussions” with the International Olympic Committee, bringing them almost to the finish line for hosting the 2034 Winter Olympic Games.

In a press conference Wednesday morning, the IOC praised Salt Lake City for its existing infrastructure from the 2002 Winter Games, the last American Olympics, as well as the city’s vision for the games and exceptional public support.

Entering targeted discussions means Salt Lake City is the only city currently being considered to host the games, though it doesn’t necessarily guarantee the Olympics will come to Salt Lake City.

The Salt Lake City-UT Olympic Committee will continue to iron out fine details with the IOC and secure the final guarantees. The final decision will not be made for another six months, ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris.

Rockfall closes section of road in Canyonlands National Park

A rockfall over the weekend has closed a section of road in Canyonlands National Park.

The National Park Service said the rockfall, caused by a combination of last week’s wet weather and the freeze-thaw dynamic that happens this time of year in the Utah desert, damaged a section of White Rim Road in the northwest corner of the park.

The road is closed to all traffic, including bicyclists and hikers, between the park boundary at Mineral Bottom and the Labyrinth campsites. It will remain closed until park staff can remove the boulders and repair the damaged road.

To see updates on closures, visit Canyonland’s road conditions page.

Permit reinstated for Utah raw milk dairy company after outbreak in September

Utah Natural Meat and Milk, the dairy company that had its permit to sell raw milk revoked in September, has had its permit reinstated.

The company’s permit was revoked after a small outbreak of fourteen illnesses was linked to their unpasteurized milk.

According to the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food, Utah Natural Meat and Milk had to pass three “clean tests” to have their permit reinstated. They reportedly took the needed steps and worked with inspectors to pass the tests successfully.

All raw milk and milk products for retail in Utah are subject to monthly sampling and testing by the state to prevent illness outbreaks. However, health officials say raw milk has a risk of being unsafe no matter how carefully produced.

Raw milk and milk products can only be sold from the farm directly, with grocery stores only selling pasteurized products.

To lower the risk of illness from drinking raw milk, health officials suggest heating it to 165 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 15 seconds and then letting it cool before consuming. Raw milk and milk products should also be kept refrigerated at or below 40 degrees Fahrenheit.