Gov. Cox announces budget and plan to address homelessness

Gov. Spencer Cox announced Monday an agreement with local governments to support homeless services throughout the state. Cox said these partnerships are supported by recommendations for his proposed budget for the 2025 fiscal year. He is set to announce the full proposed budget Tuesday.

The governor said his plan is a holistic approach that addresses short-term needs while incorporating strategies to address homelessness in the long term.

Cox said the plan to alleviate homelessness in Utah starts with prevention. He said the plan will increase accessible and affordable permanent housing opportunities. His proposed budget would set aside $10 million for housing preservation and another $30 million for what he called “deeply affordable housing.”

In addition to prevention strategies, Cox’s plan focuses on increasing access to behavioral health services with a recommendation of $8 million for behavioral health in his budget.

His proposed budget would also set aside nearly $130 million for emergency shelter services that would target housing resources and supportive services to those who need them most.

He has also proposed the creation of a HOME Court - an alternative to the criminal justice system that would divert people to treatment services rather than jail.

The Utah Legislature will vote on the governor’s full budget proposal during their legislative session.