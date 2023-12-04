Monday PM headlines: High avalanche danger, Logan warming center reopens

Utah's mountains in high avalanche danger

The Utah Avalanche Center has issued strong warnings about avalanche danger in Utah’s mountains following the weekend’s snowstorms.

In their forecast for mountains in the Salt Lake area, they said there is a high chance of accidents and fatalities. They said they do not recommend traveling in avalanche terrain. Logan, Ogden, Salt Lake and Provo are all rated as high avalanche danger while danger in the Uintas is rated as considerable.

Logan's warming center opens tonight for its second winter

For the second winter ever, the William A. Burnard Warming Center will open its doors Monday evening to provide a safe, comfortable place for unhoused or unsheltered people in Cache Valley.

Lindsey Harrelson, the Warming Center’s new executive director, said in an interview last month that the temporary shelter provides sleeping areas and food for those who need it.

“Obviously we want to offer a warm place for people to stay, and then, you know, offer that dignity and respect in our service to our guests," she said.

The Warming Center will open nightly at 7 p.m. and is located at 85 East 100 North in Logan at St. John’s Episcopal Church. It will be open throughout the winter and into the spring.

DWR confirms chronic wasting disease in Payson

The Division of Wildlife Resources said they have confirmed chronic wasting disease in deer for the first time in Payson.

Chronic wasting disease is a relatively rare disease that affects the nervous systems of deer, elk and moose. Biologists with the DWR have confirmed 26 positive cases of chronic wasting disease since July 1 of this year.

The Centers for Disease Control said while the risk of transmission from animals to people is extremely low, they recommend not consuming meat from animals with the disease.

Rep. Brian King announces his candidacy for governor

Former Utah House Minority Leader and current state Rep. Brian King announced Monday he will be running to become Utah’s next governor next year.

As it stands, King will run against incumbent Republican Gov. Spencer Cox and fellow state Rep. Phil Lyman. King said he considers state lawmakers’ efforts to limit reproductive rights to be the most significant issue in the state.

