Wednesday AM headlines: Tooele County moves forward with inland ports despite pushback

Smithfield Foods ending contract with 26 Utah hog farms, laying off workers

National food company Smithfield Foods is ending contracts with 26 hog farms in Utah and laying off up to 70 workers in the state, according to an announcement Tuesday.

Smithfield Foods is reportedly ending the contracts to optimize its supply chain in the face of issues like weaker consumer demand, high feed prices and an industry oversupply of pork.

The contract terminations will also eliminate positions in the company that support contract farm relationships. Up to one third of the 210 current jobs in Utah hog production operations may be eliminated.

Affected employees will reportedly be offered relocation opportunities and transition assistance.

Smithfield Foods, based in Virginia, employs about 60,000 people across seven countries, partnering with thousands of farms across America.

Utah hospitals report uptick in RSV after Thanksgiving holiday

Utah hospitals are reporting an uptick in respiratory syncytial virus, which can put children at risk, after the Thanksgiving holiday.

RSV manifests cold-like symptoms like congestion, cough and runny nose, and is generally mild. If it moves into the lower respiratory tract, however, it can cause bronchiolitis or pneumonia.

It can be especially dangerous for babies, toddlers and adults over 60. Preventive measures include keeping babies away from those who are sick, washing hands and cleaning frequently touched surfaces like doorknobs, as the virus can last on surfaces for up to six hours.

This year, the CDC also approved a vaccine for pregnant people between 32 and 36 weeks along to prevent the virus in infants, as well as an RSV antibody for infants under 19 months old.

Tooele County moving forward with inland ports despite resident pushback

Tooele County is moving forward with plans to build two inland ports despite pushback from some residents after a board approved the plans Tuesday.

Inland ports, also called dry ports, are logistics and distribution hubs inland from coastal seaports. The two planned inland ports in Tooele County will cover over seven hundred acres and are intended to foster economic growth in the region, according to the Utah Inland Port Authority.

Residents have pushed back against the plans, citing concerns about increased traffic, air pollution, effects on wetlands and the use of public funding on the projects.

Over the summer, UIPA said they plan to protect the environment in the area by using more railroads for transportation rather than trucks, as well as generating revenue to protect and stabilize wetlands.

An inland port was also approved this summer in Spanish Fork and received similar pushback from residents over the plans using farmland and wetlands.