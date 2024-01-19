© 2024 Utah Public Radio
Gov. Cox says housing is Utah's top issue in State of the State address

Utah Public Radio | By Anna Johnson
Published January 19, 2024 at 3:31 PM MST
Governor Spencer Cox standing at a podium giving a speech. He is wearing a gray suit. Four people are seated behind him. In the bottom right corner, there is a sign language interpreter.
PBS Utah
Gov. Cox says housing and growth are two issues Utah will have to contend with in coming years.

In his 2024 State of the State address to kick off the 2024 Legislative Session, Gov. Cox began his remarks by highlighting what he thinks sets Utah apart from other states.

“Utah was recently named the best state to start a business, the most charitable state and the state with the most independent people. We were even named the number one state for trick-or-treating. And for the first time in 2023, Utah was named the best state in the nation — period,” he said.

He spoke about how people in Utah, unlike many states, focus on a prosperity mindset rather than one based on zero-sum outcomes.

“Utah still believes in the win-win. We reject false choices and help others succeed. We seek abundance in places of scarcity,” he said.

Cox said this unique mindset has led to teacher pay raises, reduced taxes, college tuition freezes and water conservation strategies that allow for growth and prosperity while getting water to Great Salt Lake.

Looking forward, Gov. Cox said the most pressing issues in Utah relate to growth.

“I believe the single greatest threat to our future prosperity is the price of housing. That is why I have proposed the Utah First Homes program with the audacious goal to build 35,000 starter homes in the next five years," Cox said.

In response to the address, State Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla said housing is also a top priority for Utah Democrats.

“We must work together towards solutions that tackle our housing crisis and open pathways for people to be able to afford a comfortable life in our state,” she said.

Escamilla also addressed pending legislation that would alter diversity, equity and inclusion programs in the state, saying, "When we attack diversity, equity and inclusion, we stand against progress. Let’s embrace our differences.”

You can find the governor's full address here.

