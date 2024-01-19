Ogden Valley moves closer to being a city. Here are the next steps

In recent years, the Ogden Valley has seen extensive growth, and some residents see becoming a city as a way to avoid over-development at the hands of the Weber County government, which controls the decision-making in large swaths of the valley.

Now, after nearly two years of work, valley residents who are interested in incorporating are starting to see the results of their labors.

A state-sanctioned feasibility study released last month showed it was financially realistic for the Ogden Valley to become its own city. The study found that valley residents would not see their taxes increase if the area became incorporated and the city would, in theory, be financially stable if tax dollars that went to Weber County would instead go to a city government.

“We put almost two years into this effort, and we were extremely pleased to see the results,” said Nick Dahlkamp, a valley resident and one of the organizers behind the incorporation effort. “I think that the contractor did a very detailed, thorough analysis, and we’re comfortable with their results and confident that what they found is accurate and complete.”

If the study found the area wouldn’t be financially stable, he said, their incorporation bid would have been stopped in its tracks.

Residents like Dahlkamp believe pushing for incorporation would be a way for locals to have a greater say in the valley’s future — as some believe the Weber County government is approving development and expansion at breakneck speeds that could damage the valley’s rural feel. If the city incorporated, a city council would be making decisions, not the county government, which only controls unincorporated parts of Weber County.

But despite the positive step from the incorporation study, there is still more work to do for those pushing for incorporation.

Jordan Schwanke, an entities specialist with the Utah lieutenant governor’s office, said the next steps include two public hearings within or near the proposed boundaries of Ogden Valley. The first is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Snowcrest High School.

“After the second public hearing is complete,” Schwanke said, “sponsors will have a one-year limit to submit an incorporation petition with the signatures from both registered voters residing within the boundaries and private property owners.”

After the petition is filed, the state has 45 days to determine whether organizers met their state-mandated requirements.

“Just assuming everything’s done correctly, it could be possible for it to be on the 2024 ballot,” Schwanke said. “However, it depends on how soon the petition can be submitted to our office after the second public hearing.”

In other words, the incorporation vote could happen in November, but everything has to go smoothly with public meetings and a second round of signatures needs to be collected. The proposal also needs the lieutenant governor’s office’s approval at least 65 days before the general election.

And if those goals are met, incorporation would solely be in the hands of voters.

“It’s just really important for residents of Ogden Valley to read the feasibility study, attend the public hearings, listen to the opinions and views of people in their community and just be informed as much as they can before the election — if the incorporation process gets to that phase,” Schwanke said.