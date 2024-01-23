Controversial trans bathroom bill passes through Utah Senate committee

A bill that would limit transgender people from accessing public restrooms passed through the Utah Senate Business and Labor Committee on Monday, bringing it one step closer to becoming law.

H.B. 257 would prevent anyone from using publicly owned or funded bathrooms that differ from the sex they were assigned at birth. The only exceptions are for intersex individuals and trans people who have changed the sex on their birth certificate and have had a gender affirmation surgery that changes primary sex characteristics, such as phalloplasty.

Those who cannot use the bathroom that matches with their gender identity would be allowed to use single-use stalls or unisex bathrooms, which the bill requires more of in publicly owned or funded buildings.

One of the sponsors of the bill, Rep. Kera Birkeland (R-Morgan), said it’s meant to prevent bullying and harassment, especially of women, rather than targeting any specific group.

However, it has been criticized by LGBTQ+ groups and individuals for discriminating against trans people and opening the door for discriminating against people based solely on appearance. Some representatives also criticized it for focusing on identity rather than behavior, and Salt Lake City released a statement on Friday saying it “strongly opposes” the bill.

The audience on Monday was packed for public comment on the bill. Dozens spoke in opposition, with dozens more not permitted to speak due to time. Those against included trans individuals, health care professionals and the state’s largest teachers union. Only nine people spoke in favor.

The bill passed in committee 5-3 and will now go to the full Senate for a vote.