Meet USU Aggie Chocolate's Willy Wonka for a day

Pouring hundreds, if not thousands of fermented cacao beans into a roaster is one of the many careful steps you must take in order to make a bar of tasty, tasty Aggie Chocolate.

Gricelda Arzaluz, a graphic designer and an adult ESL student at American One English School in West Valley City, got to learn the step-by-step process to make chocolate on Thursday in Logan. Her idea for the treat is simple — a dark chocolate bar with sprinkles of pistachios — but it has a greater meaning to her and her family.

“My idea comes from my childhood experience with my dad," she said. "He usually gave me pistachios instead of candies.”

The Chocolate Project is in its third year, and was started by Mark Sanderson, a teacher at American One English School, which specializes in teaching people English as a second language.

Though he previously taught at middle schools, the concept remains the same — students submit their chocolate bar ideas and vote to see which one will be poured into real life bars.

Steve Bernet, manager of the Aggie Chocolate Factory, said Sanderson came up with the idea for his middle school students a few years ago, and wanted to have Aggie Chocolate help.

“He had the idea of having the kids read Roald Dahl's book Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," Bernet said. "And after that, put together a project where they would design a chocolate bar.”

Sanderson still has his students read the classic novel, and later, a lucky student has their idea poured into a real-life snack.

This year it was Arzaluz, who not only created the bar, but the label it comes with as well. It’s an added touch that she said makes her feel like the famous candyman we’ve all seen before.

“Pistachios come from my childhood, and chocolate likes me, and I can do that for a real product," she said.